Paw Paw Fire Dept. welcomes, thanks community for new fire station

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Paw Paw Fire Department hosted an open house for community members Saturday, giving them a look inside the new fire station.

The department invested nearly $6 million into the 21,000 square foot facility.

Voters made this investment possible by approving the project back in 2020.

"I just can't believe it sometimes," Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff said. "Sometimes, I pinch myself. Is this real?"

Saturday’s open house included food, fire safety and fun for people of all ages.

There was also a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new fire station on M-40, which dozens of volunteer firefighters have been working at for just a few months.

Not only was it a way to give community members a look at the fire station, but also a dedication from the volunteer firefighters to those who’ve served before them.

