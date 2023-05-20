Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Paw Paw Fire Dept. welcomes, thanks community for new fire station

Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 10.jpg
Michael McLeieer
Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 10.jpg
Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 23.jpg
Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House.jpg
Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 19.jpg
Posted at 5:51 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 17:51:48-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Paw Paw Fire Department hosted an open house for community members Saturday, giving them a look inside the new fire station.

Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 24.jpg

The department invested nearly $6 million into the 21,000 square foot facility.

Voters made this investment possible by approving the project back in 2020.

Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 35.jpg

"I just can't believe it sometimes," Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff said. "Sometimes, I pinch myself. Is this real?"

Saturday’s open house included food, fire safety and fun for people of all ages.

Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 32.jpg

There was also a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new fire station on M-40, which dozens of volunteer firefighters have been working at for just a few months.

Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 15.jpg

Not only was it a way to give community members a look at the fire station, but also a dedication from the volunteer firefighters to those who’ve served before them.

Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 8.jpg

READ MORE: Paw Paw Fire Dept. to host open house showcasing new fire station

Paw Paw Fire Dept. Open House 9.jpg

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather