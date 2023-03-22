Paw Paw FD thanks community for support since firefighter’s death

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Paw Paw Fire Department extends its gratitude to the community for their support in the weeks since losing one of their own.

Lt. Ethan Quillen was killed on Feb. 22 while responding to an ice storm that swept through West Michigan.

“From the help, donations, and thoughts and prayers, we thank you,” the department writes. “Usually, we are the ones who serve, but this time you all served us.”

Those wishing to support Lieutenant Quillen’s family may do so through the GoFundMe page established by the fire department.

