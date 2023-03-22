Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Paw Paw FD thanks community for support since firefighter’s death

Lt. Ethan Quillen
Paw Paw Fire Department
Lt. Ethan Quillen
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 12:53:53-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Paw Paw Fire Department extends its gratitude to the community for their support in the weeks since losing one of their own.

Lt. Ethan Quillen was killed on Feb. 22 while responding to an ice storm that swept through West Michigan.

“From the help, donations, and thoughts and prayers, we thank you,” the department writes. “Usually, we are the ones who serve, but this time you all served us.”

Those wishing to support Lieutenant Quillen’s family may do so through the GoFundMe page established by the fire department.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather