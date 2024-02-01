OWI death trial for man accused of hitting, killing road worker continues

PAW PAW, Mich. — Just one month shy of a year since Rene Rangel was hit and killed on the job, the man accused in his death faces trial.

Logan Brown, 31, faces 2 felonies and 1 misdemeanor after allegedly driving around traffic stopped for construction on March 3, 2023 between Lawrence and Bangor Townships, hitting and killing the 58-year-old Van Buren County Road Commission worker.

Rangel family Rene Rangel

Investigators at the time told FOX 17 they believed the driver of the vehicle in question was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Brown was arrested and formally charged on May 9, 2023, with operating while intoxicated causing death, causing death in a work or school bus zone, and operating a motor vehicle without car insurance.

Van Buren County Jail

The judge set his bond at $350K after prosecutors pointed out he was out on bond for an unrelated incident when Rangel was hit.

The trial against Brown began on January 30 in Van Buren County's 36th Circuit Court.

