One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Van Buren County on Sunday. The crash occurred in the 92000 block of County Road 668 at about 6:12 p.m.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, a black Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound. It then collided with a northbound black Dodge Ram, which was towing a utility trailer.

After an investigation and witness statements, deputies believe that the driver of the Sonata may have been distracted by media that was displayed on an iPad. It is believed that this caused him to drift to the right, where he then over-corrected and ended up in the opposite lane.

The driver of the Sonata was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram pickup reported no injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100, or your local police department. Tips can also be submitted online at the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office website.

