One person burned, five others safely escape South Haven house fire

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A home in South Haven looks like a total loss after a fire Thursday morning. One man was burned in the fire, but another five people who were in the home escaped safely, said the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

WATCH: South Haven house burns in morning fire

South Haven house fire on Phillips Avenue

The fire on Phillips Street just south of Francis Street was reported at 8:45 a.m. on May 7.

Neighbors told dispatchers they heard a series of explosions before they noticed the fire. Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

South Haven Area Emergency Services Firefighters battle a house fire in South Haven on May 7, 2026.

The situation turned into a second alarm fire, with help from neighboring Bangor, Covert Township, Hartford and Watervliet fire departments called in.

Nearby schools enacted safety protocols for a brief time during the morning because of the fire, said SHAES.

South Haven Area Emergency Services Firefighters battle a house fire in South Haven on May 7, 2026.

Six people who were inside the home were able to escape. One elderly resident who reportedly was using oxygen was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

The Red Cross responded to help the people who were displaced by the fire.

South Haven Area Emergency Services Firefighters battle a house fire in South Haven on May 7, 2026.

Crews finally cleared the scene after noon on Thursday. Utility service to the home was turned off because of the damage from the fire.

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