One killed in Bangor house fire

One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital after in a house fire in Bangor.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 12:19:04-05

BANGOR, Mich. — One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital after in a house fire in Bangor.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says fire crews responded to a structure fire on Third Street around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to SHAES, one person is believed to have died in the fire. Another person had to be rescued from the home by Bangor police officers.

Four of the occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fatal fire. A state fire marshal and medical examiner have been requested.

SHAES says this is the third major structure fire in the Bangor area since Saturday.

