PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a fatal crash in Paw Paw Township this afternoon, according to the Paw Paw Fire Department.

We’re told it happened in the area of West Red Arrow Highway and 39th Street.

Fire Chief James Jackson says the crash happened when a car pulled out in front of a semi while the latter was pulling out onto the highway.

Jackson says firefighters had to extricate a victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

