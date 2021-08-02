One dead after ORV crash in Porter Township

Deputies found one man dead and one woman in critical condition after responding to a report of an unknown ORV crash in Porter Township.

The crash occurred on the 76000 block of 33rd Street, Porter Township, Van Buren County Van Buren County Sheriff's report.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately given to the male, however, the 41-year-old was pronounced dead on scene after extensive efforts according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The 45-year-old woman was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo via Life EMS and was last listed in critical condition.

Investigation revealed that the four-wheeler was traveling on 33rd St when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Neither the man nor woman wore helmets and were ejected.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

