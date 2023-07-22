No injuries after car fire on I-94 near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a car caught on fire while driving on I-94.

Deputies responded to the westbound lanes of I-94, near the Lawrence exit, just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The driver told deputies that other drivers flagged him down after noticing heavy smoke coming from his car.

He pulled over right away and saw flames coming from the car almost immediately.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The driver was the only person in the car at the time, and the sheriff’s office says he was not hurt.

The Lawrence Fire Department also responded and was able to put out the fire.

This incident did slow traffic on I-94 for some time Saturday, as first responders had to shut down the right-hand lane while they put out the fire.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but the sheriff’s office says the car was removed from the scene after it was safe to do so.

