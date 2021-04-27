New Public Health Education Facility opens next month in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A new Public Health Education Facility will open next month for Van Buren County residents.

It’ll house all Van Buren County public health services, including expanded nursing and community dental clinics, a new dental assistant program with two dental classrooms and a “main street” complete with a café run by Van Buren Tech students, a news release said Tuesday.

The health department will also offer job shadowing, part-time jobs and co-ops for Tech students, giving students an opportunity to support COVID-19 response activities.

This partnership will begin immediately.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department and Van Buren Intermediate School District broke ground on the site of Van Buren Tech in Lawrence back in Fall 2019.

“A big dream and years of planning later, we are glad to finally see this one-of-a-kind, innovative facility and partnership with VBISD come to fruition,” said Jeff Elliott, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department’s health officer. “With public service at its core, we hope the Public Health Education facility provides many more opportunities for students and county residents for years to come.”

All Van Buren County Public Health Services can be accessed at the new facility, located at 260 South St. In Lawrence, beginning May 3.

COVID-19-related response activities, including contact investigation and vaccinations, will continue through the transition.