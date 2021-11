SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Students at South Haven High School were evacuated after someone reported a strong odor of natural gas in the building.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the call around 9:40 Wednesday morning.

According to SHAES, the source of the natural gas odor was a science lab.

SHAES says the gas was cleared from the area and students were allowed back into the building at 10:15 a.m.