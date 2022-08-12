National Blueberry Festival takes over South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The National Blueberry Festival brings the scrumptious fruit to the forefront, celebrating with food, live music, and fun for all.

August 11th through 14th, events and acts will pop up all over town— including a farm day, rides, a parade and —of course— a pie-eating contest.

Streets will be filled with music and food vendors, a craft fair, and a 5K Run/Walk.

Degrandchamp Farms— a family farm heavily relied on to stock the festival— and store shelves— with the yummy snack invited our Elliot Grandia to experience some of the fun happening this weekend. See that video above.

You can find a map of the events— or download their app— here.