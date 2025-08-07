National Blueberry Festival returns to South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — The National Blueberry Festival is set to return to South Haven this weekend, marking a long-standing tradition in West Michigan.

First established in 1963, the festival will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 10.

Each year, Michigan produces approximately 100 million pounds of blueberries, making this festival a celebration of the region's rich agricultural heritage and economic significance.

