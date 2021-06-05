Multi-township chase ends with 2.5-hour standoff in Van Buren County

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Van Buren County attempted to arrest a man wanted on a number of warrants that include parole absconding this afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a tip was received claiming the man was allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters in a Paw Paw scrapyard.

The suspect, identified as Scott Allen Martin, fled when deputies arrived, leading them on a vehicular chase through several townships, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The chase reportedly ended at Martin’s Hartford Township home, where authorities say Martin barricaded himself, initiating a 2.5-hour standoff that ended when Martin surrendered following a successful attempt to reach him by phone.

The sheriff’s office says Martin was then brought into custody before he was taken to the Van Buren County Jail.

