MSP seeks 2 armed robbery suspects after 130+ mph chase

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) request the public’s assistance in locating a pair of armed robbery suspects who led troopers on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

Authorities say dispatchers notified them of a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Farmington Hills earlier in the night. Three armed occupants were reported to have been inside the vehicle.

We’re told the car was found heading west on I-94 in Kalamazoo County at 3 a.m. Troopers attempted to pull the car over in Paw Paw when it took off at speeds surpassing 130 mph.

The vehicle lost control and crashed into a handful of trees after troopers deployed stop sticks, according to MSP.

Troopers say all three occupants took off on foot but the driver, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was apprehended. The other two remain at large.

MSP describes the other suspects as Black men between the ages of 20 and 25. One of them reportedly wore olive-colored clothes.

Evidence implies both suspects were picked up by someone else and drove away, according to troopers.

The public is not believed to be in danger.

MSP credits the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the Great Lakes Drone Company and police departments from Hartford, Coloma, Watervliet and Pokagon for their assistance.

Those with knowledge of the suspects’ whereabouts are urged to connect with troopers at 269-657-5551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

