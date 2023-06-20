MSP: Paw Paw motorcyclist dies in crash while fleeing police on M-43

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist from Paw Paw has died following a crash in Van Buren County Monday night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened near 30th Avenue on M-43 in Arlington Township at 11:30 p.m.

We’re told the 24-year-old motorcyclist drove east on the freeway leading Bangor police on a high-speed chase when he hit a pickup truck, which had backed out of a driveway.

The pickup was also hit by the Bangor officer’s cruiser, according to MSP.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The officer and pickup driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP tells us the motorcyclist had a helmet on but it’s not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash disrupted freeway traffic for a few hours while cleanup and investigation took place, troopers add.

