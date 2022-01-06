Watch
MSP patrol vehicle hit by car while troopers police separate crash in Van Buren Co.

Posted at 11:00 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 11:00:34-05

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are begging drivers to be careful on the roads after a patrol vehicle was hit Thursday morning.

It happened while troopers were out policing a crash on eastbound I-94 mile marker 46 in Van Buren County.

No troopers were in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

“Again motorists, roadways are dangerously slick!” MSP said in a tweet. “We really, really, really need everyone to please slow down.”

