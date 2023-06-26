MSP: Man arrested for killing dog, injuring another with shotgun

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs near Lawrence last week.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says Steven St-Cyr shot two dogs with a shotgun June 22. He was arrested later that day.

We’re told one dog was injured and is expected to be okay. The other, however, was killed.

Steven faces one count of animal cruelty, one count of animal cruelty resulting in death, and one count of resisting and obstruction, according to MSP. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of firing a gun at or inside a building.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube