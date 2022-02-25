MSP looking for suspects involved in armed robbery at Van Buren County gas station

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are looking for two men who robbed a Van Buren County gas station.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post say the armed robbery happened around 8:10 p.m. on February 20 at the Marathon gas station on the corner of CR687 and Territorial Road in Keeler Township.

According to MSP, the two men were armed with black handguns when they robbed the gas station.

Troopers say moth men are about 6-feet tall and were each wearing black pullover sweatshirts and black face coverings. One of the suspects was wearing black pants and the other was wearing blue pants.

It’s not clear which direction the men went when they left the scene, and no vehicle information is available.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.