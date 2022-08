WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person has died after a crash in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at CR 665 and M-43 in Waverly Township.

We’re told the road is closed to traffic while cleanup and investigations take place.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

