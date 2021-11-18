Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Michigan DNR: Suspect charged for poaching 9 bucks

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
page-van-buren-october-2021-3-350_original.jpeg
Posted at 4:50 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:50:00-05

DECATUR, Mich. — A suspect has been charged after nine bucks were poached in a Decatur barn last month.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says 33-year-old Justin Ernst has been charged for more than a dozen violations and faces a maximum penalty of $59,500 in reimbursement fines if convicted.

We’re told Ernst was previously convicted in 2018 for stealing a whitetail deer.

“It’s a shame that this criminal ruined the chance for ethical, legal hunters to have their opportunity to take one of these trophy deer,” says Lt. Gerald Thayer. “Not only did this felon steal from the natural resource, he also damaged agriculture crops, and has been doing so for some time. The financial penalty is the minimum he should serve.”

In total, Ernst is charged with nine counts of illegal acquisition of game, two counts of felony firearms possession, two felony firearms violations, one count for hunting with a redacted hunter’s license, and one count for applying for a license while unqualified, according to the DNR.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time