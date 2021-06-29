Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Meth and cocaine found in Bangor lead to arrest of four elderly people

items.[0].image.alt
Van Buren County Sheriffs Office
Teddy Franklin Weir
weir photo (1).jpg
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 18:08:02-04

BANGOR, Mich. — A narcotics investigation into illegal trafficking in Bangor lead to the seizure of cocaine and meth alongside the arrest of four people.

weir photo (1).jpg
Teddy Franklin Weir

The first arrest at the 200 block of North Street, Bangor, MI 49013 was Teddy Franklin Weir, 54, taken in for having a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine and who was on parole for previous methamphetamine charges.

Detectives found a woman, 62, in possession of methamphetamine. Shortly after detectives located a 50-year-old female and 64-year-old male in possession of meth paraphernalia.

Once this investigation is complete a report will be sent to the Van Buren County Prosecutor for charges on both females and the 62-year-old-male authorities report.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time