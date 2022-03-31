Watch
Mattawan community asks others to 'Boogie for Brody' Thursday

Mattawan Dream Team
Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 30, 2022
MATTAWAN, Mich. — Mattawan community members are rallying around a 5-year-old boy, and they're inviting the public to join in.

Brody has pre-B-cell leukemia, and according to the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo, he's in his last leg of treatment after 15 months. He recently started going back to school.

To help keep Brody’s spirits up, the Mattawan Dream Team is asking everyone to stop what they're doing for 10 minutes Thursday morning and record themselves dancing and post the video to social media. If possible, they ask everyone to wear orange while doing it.

“I think it will just cheer him up,” says Elise Villarreal. “Especially since, I mean, it’s his favorite color, and one of his favorite activities to do is just dance.”

Organizers are asking participants to use “#boogieforbrody” so he'll be able to watch all the videos and listen to people's messages.

The event is scheduled for Thursday from 10:15 a.m. until 10:25 a.m.

