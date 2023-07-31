Man drowns after boat sinks into Bangor Township pond

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Mexico has died in a drowning incident at a Bangor Township pond Sunday evening.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. east of Fire Lane on 48th Avenue.

We’re told the 25-year-old man fell out of a boat and was unable to swim.

Murky conditions made rescue efforts more challenging, but deputies say their dive team found him after searching for five minutes. He was located about ten feet underwater.

First responders tried to resuscitate the victim but were unable to do so.

VBCSO says the boat had holes in it before the incident occurred, causing the boat to sink. The victim’s three friends swam to shore, and one of them ran to the road to flag down a passerby and call for help.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information related to the drowning are encouraged to connect with VBCSO.

The sheriff’s office wishes to remind community members the importance of bringing life jackets and other safety equipment when boating on any body of water.

VBCSO credits South Haven Are Emergency Services, Great Lakes Drone, Van Buren Emergency Services, and fire departments from Hartford and Bangor for their assistance.

