Man arrested for driving stolen vehicle with drugs and weapons inside

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is in custody after police find him driving a stolen vehicle with drugs and weapons inside.

Officials say they received a tip about suspicious activities and possible stolen property at a residence in Hartford Township. The suspect, 36-year-old Dane Ross Webster, was identified and located driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate headed towards Berrien County around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday. Once stopped, officers found Webster had a suspended license and multiple arrest warrants.

Inside the vehicle, officers found multiple stolen license plates, a taser, methamphetamines, and materials typically used to sell narcotics. Officers also discovered one of the stolen license plates was from a stolen trailer, that was later found in front of Webster's residence, along with another stolen vehicle, a 2015 Springdale camper.

Webster was taken into custody and was lodged at Berrien County Jail. The case will be turned over to Van Buren County, who seek to add additional charges to the case.