Man arrested after police chase in Van Buren county

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is arrested following a police chase and vehicle fire in Van Buren county.

Officials report they were looking for 49-year-old Charles Walter White, a suspect with multiple warrants, in Hartford Township area. They located the vehicle last night and attempted to pull White over. White refused to stop, and lead officers on a vehicle chase through Hartford Township. After the suspect intentionally side-swiped another car, and crossed the county line, officers called off the chase due to the suspect's dangerous driving.

Officers in Berrien County later spotted White driving back towards Covert Township, and picked up the chase. White's truck then had mechanical issues and caught on fire. The fire was minor, and was extinguished on scene.

White was arrested on multiple charges. He was taken to a hospital for potential drug usage. Once cleared, he will be lodged at Van Buren County Jail.