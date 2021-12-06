Man arrested after indecent exposure in Keeler Township

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man has been lodged in Van Buren County Jail and is pending arraigned after masturbating in front of a 46-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office report that deputies were provided video evidence of a 60-year-old man masturbating in front of a woman and her daughter at a laundromat located in 66000 block of 95th Avenue in the Sister Lakes Area of Keeler Township on December 4, 2021, at 12:23 p.m.

After reviewing the registration of the vehicle provided to authorities by the laundromat owner, the driver’s license photo matched the registered owner's identity.

Deputies successfully contacted the suspect and obtained a confession.

The man faces charges of aggravated indecent exposure and accosting a minor for immoral purposes and plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – obscene conduct in Berrien County.