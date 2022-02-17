Watch
Man accused of hitting, killing Van Buren County woman in 2021 charged with open murder

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Melody Rohrer
Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 17, 2022
A St. Joseph County man has been formally arraigned on new charges, accused of hitting and killing a Van Buren County woman and then moving her body.

Colby Martin was charged Wednesday with open murder.

He was denied bond.

Melody Rohrer was reported missing in September 2021.

Her body was found several days later.

Martin is accused of hitting the 64-year-old with a car in Van Buren County and moving her body to St. Joseph County...

In a statement, Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said, "I can tell you from the time this incident happened, the case has been worked on hard with a lot of man-hours invested. The case is still being worked and will be for some time to come."

