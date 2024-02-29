Making Women's History: Paw Paw sends first female wrestler to state finals

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Paw Paw High School junior is heading to the Michigan High School Individual Wrestling Championships (MHSIWC) after competing for less than a year.

And she's the first female to represent the Red Wolves at the state level.

Angel Miller is used to defying expectations— from women in sports to people who'd rather compete individually.

“My freshman year I did powerlifting, and I was seen as a very strong person physically, but at the time I just wasn’t really into athletics," she told us. "Then, in my junior year, I decided to join (wrestling) with a couple of friends."

Miller says relying on other people is hard for her-- but competing in singles events gives her a chance to show off her power.

"When the powerlifting and wrestling coaches introduced me to these individual sports, where it’s you and your strength, it was easier," she explained in a press release from the school.

Paw Paw High School Left to right Emmalee Krier, Angel Miller, Coach Holly Williams, Anya Butler and Mikayla Hess

The junior took 2nd place at Regionals this year and joins fellow Red Wolves Gavin Turk and Austin George at the upcoming competition.

"Her hard work shows on the mat," says JV and Girls Wrestling Coach Holly Williams "She goes into each match with a goal and lays it all on the line.”

The recently-named coach says she's proud of Miller for her hard work and accomplishments— and sees a bright future for the wrestler.

The MHSIWC is March 1 and 2 at Ford Field in Detroit.