Local nonprofit to host Benefit Concert for Huntingon's disease research

PAW PAW, Mich. — A local nonprofit is scheduled to host its fourth annual Benefit Concert in November to raise money for research on Huntington’s disease.

Champions for HD says the concert will be held Thursday, Nov. 13 from 6–9 p.m. with a goal of raising $8,000 this year.

We’re told HD is the same as having Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS all at once.

Founder Shelby Lentz was diagnosed with HD in 2017 and watched it affect three of her family members. She says it took her younger sister’s life when she was only 14.

“I wanted to take a negative situation and turn it into something positive and powerful,” says Lentz. “The greatest thing about the HD community is we are so supportive. Through Champions for HD, I want to make sure no one fights this disease alone.”

Lentz says the concert will feature meals by Paw Paw Brewing, as well as live music, a silent auction, drinks and more.

Tickets can be purchased here for $20.

Click here to make a donation.

