Land conservancy gets $100k grant to create dune trail

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — New, public hiking trails in the Lake Michigan dunes are a step closer to creation thanks to a $100,000 grant.

Entergy Corporation, owner of the Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township, gave the grant to the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC).

“Entergy-Palisades is pleased to provide this legacy gift that protects dunes and makes them accessible for public enjoyment. The work of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy provides a real and lasing benefit for our community. Entergy is proud of the partnership we have formed with them on several projects over the years, which will be enjoyed for generations to come,” said Palisades Site Vice President Darrell Corbin.

SWMLC partnered with the South Haven Area Recreation Authority (SHARA) to use the grant to create trails in the recently acquired Porter Legacy Dunes Preserve.

The preserve is adjacent to the Pilgrim Haven Natural Area.

SHARA bought the preserve in 2020, with help from SWMLC, a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and generous donations from individuals, partners and community members.

The two nature preserves total 75 acres and protect 2,000 feet of Lake Michigan frontage.

Combined, these two properties will have more than one and a half miles of trails.

“We greatly appreciate all of Entergy-Palisades’ support of our work during the past several years, which has served as a critical catalyst in acquiring and developing public access at several of our nature preserves. This final gift will allow us to explore creation of additional trails along the dunes, moving forward on a vision that will further South Haven as a destination for people who love the outdoors and nature,” said SWMLC’s Executive Director Pete Ter Louw.

For more information about Porter Legacy Dunes, visit SWMLC’s website.

