Kalamazoo man arrested in connection to cocaine possession outside fish hatchery

MATTAWAN, Mich. — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested in connection to selling cocaine, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives had been told Herman Brooks kept trying to sell cocaine and offered some up, and that he would have close to a half-ounce of cocaine with him at the fish hatchery in Mattawan.

After learning what kind of vehicle Brooks would be coming in, detectives sat close to the hatchery to wait for him.

Brooks made several traffic violations while pulling into the parking lot and was pulled over by a Van Buren County patrol unit and a K9 unit, a news release said.

Detectives found more than a half-ounce of cocaine inside Brooks’ car.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, had his 2-year-old daughter in the car. Detectives and deputies were able to keep the situation under control to keep the girl safe.

Her father also had a small amount of cocaine on him, the news release said.

Brooks was lodged in jail.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says it will be seeking charges against the 43-year-old man at a later time.