Juvenile may be charged for calling in multi-state school threats

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Deputies questioned a minor Wednesday afternoon after threats were called into Paw Paw and Mattawan school districts. During the investigation, they found the child had also called a district in Mississippi.

The calls in Michigan came in around 12:20 and 12:37 p.m., say deputies— calls saying someone was going to come to the schools and start shooting.

"There was an immediate and overwhelming response to both schools by law enforcement and each have Van Buren County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputies."

—Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

They narrowed it down to one source— a juvenile who, it turns out, also called a school district in Mississppi alleging the similar danger there.

Van Buren County Deputies are working with the Mississippi law enforcement on their investigation into the threats and the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing their findings.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube