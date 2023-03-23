‘Just devastating to us’: Families fight against planned Consumers Energy 20-mile power line in Van Buren Co.

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Consumers Energy is planning to have a new 20-mile high voltage distribution line running through Van Buren County by the end of 2025— the company says it will provide the area with more reliable service, but a number of people living along the proposed route are deeply concerned about what it will mean for their homes, and the wildlife around them.

Consumers Energy has said that when they are able to do so, these new lines will “follow existing low voltage lines”, but that won’t be the case for all of the distribution line.

A spokesperson for the company told FOX 17 on Thursday that the exact route in which they will build the line has not yet been determined, but some residents say they were shown a possible route that has them worried.

“My mind is trying to figure out what the heck is going on,” Jerry Labadie told FOX 17.

Labadie has lived in his house at the corner of 44th Ave. and County Road 652 for about the last 20 years, creating a visually stunning home property with his wife Martha.

“We may lose our house, and we may lose our memorial,” Jerry said Thursday.

In addition to their home, he and his wife are worried they will be forced to remove a large memorial to those who have served the armed forces they built eight years ago in their front yard.

Residents are also worried about how the line will impact the environment and wildlife in the area.

“A lot of farmland, a lot of grapes, a lot of woodlands, a lot water and wetlands will be affected," said Tammy Tapper, who lives along the proposed route in Paw Paw.

Julia Richardson has lived in Mattawan all her life.

“My family, personally, it goes along the entire two sides of our 15 acres, and it takes out 160 feet of trees, and wildflowers… it's just devastating to us.”

To construct the line, all trees, brush, and vegetation will have to be cleared 40 feet in each direction of the line— trees within 80 feet of the line may also have to be "trimmed".

A group of residents along the proposed line have banded together, some unknown to each other before this debacle, to hire a lawyer and attempt a legal remedy to what they see as a major issue.

You can follow their efforts through the website they have set up to track the proposed line.

They have also started a Gofundme campaign in an effort to pay for the lawyer and their continued efforts.

You can donate to that campaign by clicking HERE.

Senator Aric Nesbitt and Representative Pauline Wendzel have joined these concerned Van Buren County residents and issued a joint statement Thursday:

“We join our Van Buren County neighbors in their opposition to the Consumers Energy Crandall Transmission Line Project in its current form. Our offices have received multitudes of concerns from members in the community regarding how the project would affect their property and the surrounding area.



We urge Consumers Energy to seriously consider a less intrusive route for this project and we hope that they will cooperate with the community to find a solution that respects the rights of property owners and those potentially affected by this project.



“It is vital to prioritize the concerns of community members and carefully consider the potential impact of any large-scale projects on the surrounding area. We are committed to working with Consumers Energy, their customers, and the community to find a solution that benefits all parties involved while respecting private property rights and the environment.”

A spokesperson for Consumers Energy sent FOX 17 the following statement in response to these recent criticisms of the project:

“Our team has worked diligently on this proposed power line that minimizes the potential impact to the community, customers, and the environment, while also considering sound engineering practices and the costs The potential route remains under evaluation as we continue to consider all relevant factors.



Many customers have asked questions and shared with us their concerns about the project. Consumers Energy has been Michigan’s hometown energy provider for more than 130 years, and we have always strived to do right by the communities we serve.



This project is no different. We have been engaged in conversations with the community and community leaders, sent letter to landowners, created a website and an FAQ document, and hosted an open house and are planning another to answer questions from the community.



We hope to partner with the community, its leaders, and our customers on this project so we can improve reliability for the area, support economic and jobs growth, and meet our responsibility of serving our customers' energy needs in the region.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube