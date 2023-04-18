Jury finds ex-officer not guilty of using excessive force during arrest

PAW PAW, Mich. — A jury found Mathew Mistretta, a former officer with the Hartford Police Department, not guilty Tuesday.

Mistretta was charged with several counts of assault and battery, along with misconduct in office.

The trial lasted four days and came nearly three years after a video on social media showed Mistretta throwing a man to the ground during an arrest.

