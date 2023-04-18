Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Jury finds ex-officer not guilty of using excessive force during arrest

Mistretta Not Guilty
FOX 17
Mistretta Not Guilty
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 17:43:38-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — A jury found Mathew Mistretta, a former officer with the Hartford Police Department, not guilty Tuesday.

Mistretta Not Guilty

Mistretta was charged with several counts of assault and battery, along with misconduct in office.

READ MORE: Trial begins for ex-Hartford officer accused of using excessive force during arrest

The trial lasted four days and came nearly three years after a video on social media showed Mistretta throwing a man to the ground during an arrest.

READ MORE: Former Hartford police officer charged with assault, misconduct, speaks out

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather