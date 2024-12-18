Indiana man arrested on murder charges out of Van Buren County

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Indiana is under arrest in connection to a shooting out of Hartford Township that left one person dead.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a building on 70th Street near the I-94 overpass on Saturday, December 14 for a shots fired complaint. The troopers found a 35-year-old man

from Watervliet dead from a gunshot.

Investigators determined the victim and suspect were in a fight before 7 a.m. that morning when the victim was shot. The suspect, a 31-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, wasn't at the scene by the time troopers arrived.

A major case team made up of troopers, deputies from Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, and officers from the Pokagon Tribal Band helped track down the suspect in Fort Wayne, Indiana less than 12 hours later.

That suspect is being held in a jail in Indiana. He will have to go through extradition hearings before he can be sent to Michigan. The 31-year-old faces charges of homicide, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in a felony.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube