Ice rink delayed by weather, ongoing projects

Posted at 6:37 AM, Dec 05, 2023
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Skaters, first date-ers, and warm-weather haters of all kinds are still waiting for the South Haven ice rink to open.

Higher than usual temps are part of the issue— though ongoing projects are the real sticking point, the city explained in a letter to everyone Monday.

A new chiller will be installed Tuesday and should be ready to go by December 12, allowing them to start freezing the ice soon after.

Watch for a detour in that area, though. Installation is expected to close the parking lot east of the Huron St Pavilion through December 6.

It won't look exactly like years past. While projects continue, the city is asking for everyone's flexibility.

New for skaters
Warming center for changing skates or thawing toes
Nearby coffee shops offering holiday specials

Not offered this year
Consessions at the rink
Skate sharpening
Seasonal passes

The city says they expect to open the rink for the holidays and will announce the date as soon as they have it.

