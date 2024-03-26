LAWTON, Mich. — If you've never had pickled boiled eggs before, Longship Brewing Company in downtown Lawton has you covered.

'I give it a 10': A different kind of boiled egg ahead of Easter

Husband and wife duo Joe and Pat Magers opened the pub just more than two months ago.

Since opening, they have featured a variety of different pickled boiled eggs. Their newest flavor — dill.

"It's honestly very much supported by the community, having the brewery here in general. It's been nice how much we’ve been welcomed into the community already," Joe Magers told FOX 17.

Longship Brewing Company specialize in beer and food made from scratch. "We try to keep a relatively simple menu," Joe added.

The idea of putting pickled eggs on the menu goes back to before Joe and his wife got married. They visited a brewery years ago that had them on the menu — and they were hooked.

"The recipes that we have here for them are ones that we developed at our house and did several test batches on the different varieties," Joe explained.

FOX 17 promised not to share the entire recipe, but the dish contains dill, garlic and a few other seasonings — all flavors that Justin Holbrook, a customer trying to eggs for the first time, enjoyed thoroughly.

"As far as pickled eggs go… I don’t think I’ve ever had a better pickled egg," Holbrook told FOX 17.

Dill pickle is the new flavor for the season, but Magers said they have more ideas they're cooking up currently.

