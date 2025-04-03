Watch Now
Homeowners safe, 2 dogs killed in mobile home fire

Arlington Twp Mobile Home Fire - 38th Ave and 48th St
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich — Bangor Community Fire Department was called to a fire on 38th Ave near 48th St Wednesday night, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services, for a mobile home fire.

The 2 people inside got out after hearing crackling and smelling smoke— running to the neighbors to call 911 around 10:30 p.m.— but 2 dogs were not able to escape.

Water needed to be shuttled in due to the remote area, and the fire spread to an adjacent home that was under construction.

Columbia, Paw Paw and South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responders and Van Buren EMS were called in to help with the effort.

