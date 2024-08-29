Holtec outlines milestones toward restart of Palisades Nuclear Power Plant

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Holtec outlined a series of milestones Thursday geared toward restarting the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.

We’re told the company received initial accreditation for its various training programs from the National Nuclear Accrediting Board. Full accreditation is expected in 2025.

Holtec says 26 of the plant’s former operators have re-qualified to earn their operating licenses from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. More operators are expected to be licensed in the spring. A new round of operator training classes was launched to deliver thorough instruction and hands-on experience.

The company adds they have hired more than 240 more employees spanning numerous disciplines for a total of 470 full-time workers specializing in nuclear operations. We’re told they plan to recruit a total of 600 workers before spring.

Inspections, maintenance and upgrades are underway to support a safe and dependable operation when the plant restarts, according to Holtec. The primary coolant system was cleaned in July, and most recently, they completed internal inspection of the plant’s reactor vessels. The Reactor Building’s steam generator is scheduled to be cleaned and inspected next.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“As we continue to build momentum toward the restart, these achievements reflect our dedication to assembling a highly trained team and upholding the industry’s highest standards of safety and performance at Palisades,” a Holtec representative writes.

