High school students create nonprofit, raise $20K for band program

DECATUR, Mich. — Decatur High School students started a nonprofit that aims to help raise money for band instruments and repairs.

“Music takes up a very big part of my life. I want to go into music education, but it is definitely an escape for me,” senior Makayla Latham said.

She told FOX 17 that she’s grateful her family can afford for her to play, but she knows it's not the same for other students.

Purchasing a flute like Makayla’s can cost anywhere between $200 to $500— and she says that's one of the least expensive instruments. Typically, the bigger the instrument, the bigger the price tag.

“We were at Open House, and there were a lot of students who would come in say like, 'Hi, Mrs. Fegan. I was going to do band, but like my parents said, we couldn't we couldn't afford it right now,'” Makayla said.

Knowing so many people were missing out on what could be a long-time passion, Makayla and her friend Justin Hemenway launched Help M.U.S.I.C.

“We wanted to raise money and collect instruments for, originally, just the students at Decatur, and help them be able to like afford to participate in band,” she explained.

However, the two friends realized there was a greater need so they turned their idea into an official nonprofit in May. Already, Help M.U.S.I.C has raised around $20,000 and received 25 donated instruments.

“We've also come up with grant applications and sent those out to, like, the schools in the surrounding areas, so we're hoping to get those back soon and start sending out some checks and instruments,” Makayla said.

The grant applications will allow band directors across Michigan to apply for what their students need. It's intended to help with supplies, repairs, events and even scholarships. If a student needs an instrument, the nonprofit is able to donate one or help pay for it.

To contribute to Help M.U.S.I.C, donate an instrument or apply for a grant, click here.

