Hartford to develop plan keeping police department in place

HARTFORD, Mich. — The future of the Hartford Police Department (HPD) was previously called into question due largely to staffing issues.

Mayor Richard Hall released a statement Thursday saying the city is doing what it can to keep the police department going.

HPD parted ways with Chief Mike Prince last week, the second to leave the department in two years.

The city had considered the possibility of phasing out the police department and contracting the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor Hall says the city will work to put together a long-term plan to keep HPD in place within a matter of weeks. He says he’s confident a plan will come together.

