Hartford parts ways with police chief, future of department in question

HARTFORD, Mich. — The Hartford Police Department's future has been called into question after the city manager, Nicol Brown, sent a press release detailing struggles with the department.

The letter begins by saying that the department has been struggling with staffing issues for several years. It goes on to say the city has recently decided to part ways with Chief Mike Prince and appointed Phil Lucas as the interim chief while they figure out their next steps.

Among the options being considered is the possibility of phasing out the Hartford Police Department and contracting services from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. A special meeting was scheduled for Monday to discuss these potential changes. However, the meeting was canceled.

FOX 17 reached out to City Manager Nicole Brown for comment but she declined an interview. Calls were made to city commissioners. We received a statement from Frank Dockter. “If we vote to dissolve the department, I will vote to keep the police department. We will have police. We just need to get our ducks in a row," he told FOX 17.

If a decision is made to pursue a contract for police services with the county, residents of Hartford would have the opportunity to vote on the matter.

Hartford's website currently does not provide any information regarding when the special meeting is to be rescheduled.

