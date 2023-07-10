Group bids farewell to historic covered bridge in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A South Haven icon will soon be torn down.

For decades, people have visited the Nichols Covered Bridge, located along the Kal-Haven Trail.

The bridge was featured on the cover of the 2022 Pure Michigan Fall Travel Guide.

On Sunday, Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail bade farewell to the Michigan landmark with a brief ceremony.

The bridge will be rebuilt as it can no longer bear as much weight as it used to, posing safety concerns.

It’s part of a resurfacing project that will close 15 miles of the trail for the next 6–8 months.

