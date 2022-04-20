Gov. Whitmer calls for federal investment to keep Van Buren Co. nuclear plant open

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the U.S. Department of Energy to deploy federal resources to keep Palisades, a nuclear energy facility in Van Buren County, open.

Gov. Whitmer announced Wednesday that she had sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy after they published guidance on the first round of funding for the Civil Nuclear Credit (CNC) program.

The CNC program aims to prevent the premature retirement of existing nuclear plants. It’s available for plants that would have otherwise retire and are certified as safe to continue operations.

Palisades, located in Covert Township, employs 600 Michiganders and provided more than 800 megawatts of clean energy, which is enough to power around 800,000 Michigan homes.

The plant is licensed to operate until 2031 but is in the process of being decommissioned with a shutdown date of May 31, 2022, when its current fuel supply runs out. Palisades is owned by Entergy and the power is purchased by Consumers Energy.

After the shutdown, the plant is set to be sold to Holtec Decommissioning International.

“Keeping Palisades open is a top priority,” said Whitmer. “Doing so will allow us to shore up Michigan’s energy supply to prevent price spikes on working families and small businesses, make Michigan more competitive for economic development projects bringing billions in investment, protect hundreds of good-paying jobs for Michiganders, and meet our climate goals. My administration will support an application for funding from this new federal program to keep Palisades open, and I urge the companies involved to think creatively and optimistically about how to leverage this opportunity. Together, we can protect 600 high-paying careers, support over 1,100 jobs in the area, and shore up $363 million in annual, regional economic development. Getting this done will help us continue growing our economy, lowering energy costs for families, and boosting clean energy production in Michigan, which is critical to achieving energy independence.”

Following Whitmer’s announcement, Michigan Conservative Energy Forum Executive Director Ed Rivet released a statement supporting the effort to save the nuclear plant.

“Keeping the Palisades nuclear plant in operation is the right thing to do. Not only will it save hundreds of good paying jobs, but it provides a much-needed supply of emission-free energy as we look to a future of greater electricity demand. With automakers moving us swiftly toward electric vehicles, reliable, clean nuclear energy will make that transition possible,” Rivet stated. “There will be some very high costs if we let Palisades close now. Replacing 800 megawatts of capacity would not be cheap and it would trade clean energy for increased air pollution. We’re confident that next generation nuclear technology and other renewable energy sources will make up our future energy portfolio. But for the present, we must have domestically-produced energy like Palisades.”

You can read Whitmer’s full letter to the U.S. Department of Energy below.

Palisades Letter by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube