VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Students at Gobles High School were named the winners of the Van Buren County Road Commission’s (VBCRC) snow plow design contest!

The school earned 676 votes, more than the other schools that competed.

The high school’s art students will receive a pizza party as their prize for winning the contest, paid for by the VBCRC.

Congratulations to the winners!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube