VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE! Van Buren County students paint snow plows

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Snow plows will add a splash of color this winter in Van Buren County thanks to area high schoolers.

The Van Buren County Road Commission (VBCRC) wants you to choose your favorite! The winning team will receive a pizza party.

Seven schools participated in the contest, including Bangor, Lawton, Gobles, South Haven, Paw Paw and the Van Buren Intermediate School District.

Students put their artistry to good use, making it clear which schools are being represented on each plow.

It’s the first year VBCRC is holding the contest, which was done to promote safe driving and awareness for career opportunities in the transportation industry.

Vote for your favorite plow on VBCRC’s website starting Tuesday. Voting ends a week later.

