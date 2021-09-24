Watch
Gobles High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Van Buren County Sheriff's unit file photo
Posted at 4:01 PM, Sep 24, 2021
GOBLES, Mich. — A Gobles High School student was arrested for bringing a firearm to school, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the student did not have the firearm on his person when deputies made contact but the student had admitted to bringing it to school before for self-defense.

The sheriff’s office says the handgun was discovered at the student’s residence and confiscated as evidence, adding the student was taken into custody Friday at the Van Buren County Jail to await arraignment.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call Van Buren County deputies at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

