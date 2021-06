PAW PAW, Mich. — Seniors living at Maple Lake Assisted Living & Memory Care in Paw Paw got to see colorful new flowers planted outside their community thanks to a local Girl Scout troop.

Residents and girl scouts planted the flowers in a rowboat that had not been used in a while, according to a news release Monday.

In the summer, the boat gets filled with flowers, and in the fall it gets filled with mums.

The community is located at 677 Hazen St.