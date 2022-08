A new spooktacular event is coming to Paw Paw— Ghostorama!

The event is August 20th at the Paw Paw Playhouse. It promises everything from paranormal groups and a psychic, to a kid-friendly haunted house. You can also enjoy live music and spooky vendors.

Organizers are hosting a tour of the building and a late-night ghost tour!

Ghostorama starts at 1 p.m.— the ghost tour starts at 9 p.m. You can find ticket information here.